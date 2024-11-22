How Formula E is Driving Women into Motorsports
Women and girls represent around 10% of participation in motorsports across all levels, from karting at the weekend to elite series like Formula E.
FIA Girls on Track aims to support the involvement of women in motorsports across all roles – that includes mechanics and car designers, not just drivers.
Only 1.5% of total motorsport licensees are women, and this programme aims to boost the percentage and allow women and men to compete as equals.
Formula E has announced it will enhance its Girls On Track programme plans to deliver across all race markets in Season 11 of the racing series.
This includes the renewal of ABB’s Principal Partnership commitment to Girls on Track.
Karin Lepasoon, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at ABB, says: “We are thrilled to announce our continued support for the FIA Girls on Track initiative.
“This program is a great way to showcase the many exciting and varied applications of STEM to the next generation of women, in addition to the myriad of careers available to them even in the most male-dominated industries.
“At ABB, we see diversity and inclusion as a core strength for a successful and sustainable business. Ultimately, they are essential factors to enable industries to outperform and outrun, which is why we have our own commitment to increase the proportion of women in senior management roles to 25% by 2030.”
What will Formula E do with FIA Girls on Track?
For Season 11 of the series, Formula E hopes to reach more young women than ever before across every race market.
Its events will be held in collaboration with local communities to leverage local expertise and relationships.
Formula E held an all-women test event on 7 November 2024 which gave women drivers the opportunity to develop their skills in the GEN3 Evo cars that are 30% faster than a current F1 car.
The day before each race, 120 young women will participate in behind-the-scenes tours and workshops and 50 will have exclusive access to a dedicated space within the Fan Village on race days.
Young women in the FIA Girls on Track space also have the option to attend inspirational career talks led by women from within the Formula E ecosystem.
These talks will provide guidance and advice for a variety of roles across engineering, tech, driving, team management, media, sustainability and marketing.
The programme will also launch a new newsletter and centralised resource hub to connect participants with in-market groups and stakeholders.
Julia Palle, Vice President Sustainability at Formula E, says: “We’re committed to continuing to provide as much opportunity to young women as possible who want to come and work in the industry.
“We’re all too aware of the imbalance between male and female roles, so with an ever-growing programme of events and opportunities where women can learn and grow in confidence the industry will begin to balance itself and benefit everyone involved.
“Our commitment to women though is not just at the grassroots, but at the pinnacle of the sport too.
“In Madrid, hosting an all-women’s test session provided a crucial opportunity for them to test themselves using current technology that we hope will not only develop their own skill sets but be inspirational to many of the young women involved in our FIA Girls on Track programme too.”
Where Formula E will support women in Season 11
Season 11 kicked off with pre-season testing in November 2024, including the all-women testing session in Valencia, Spain.
Across 2024 and 2025, Formula E will visit:
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Miami, USA
- Monaco
- Tokyo, Japan
- Shanghai, China
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Berlin, Germany
- London, UK
Burcu Çetinkaya, FIA Women in Motorsport Commission Chair, says: “The FIA is committed to building better and more accessible pathways into motor sport, and initiatives like FIA Girls on Track allow us to speak directly to the future of our sport.
“Not only are we looking to advance female participation on and off the track, but we are raising awareness of the diversity within our industry and championing accessibility.
“We believe that equal talent deserves equal opportunity, and I’m delighted to see this programme continue to grow.”
