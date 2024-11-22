How Formula E is Driving Women into Motorsports

Women and girls represent around 10% of participation in motorsports across all levels, from karting at the weekend to elite series like Formula E.

FIA Girls on Track aims to support the involvement of women in motorsports across all roles – that includes mechanics and car designers, not just drivers.

Only 1.5% of total motorsport licensees are women, and this programme aims to boost the percentage and allow women and men to compete as equals.

Formula E has announced it will enhance its Girls On Track programme plans to deliver across all race markets in Season 11 of the racing series.

This includes the renewal of ABB’s Principal Partnership commitment to Girls on Track.

Karin Lepasoon, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at ABB, says: “We are thrilled to announce our continued support for the FIA Girls on Track initiative.