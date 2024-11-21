How Can Moving an F1 Race Date Support Net Zero Goals?
Flying 20 cars, more than 1500 team members and tonnes of equipment over the Atlantic for just one weekend in Canada isn’t the most sustainable getaway.
Since the Miami Grand Prix debuted in 2022, Formula 1 teams have been flying back and forth between Europe and North America to fit the series’ schedule.
From 2026, the Canadian Grand Prix will take place in the third or fourth weekend of May each year.
Whilst this may not sound like a big change, it means Montreal’s race will directly follow Miami before the teams pack up and stay in Europe for the next eight events, preventing long-distance flights.
Formula 1 aims to reach net zero by 2030 and has been shuffling the race calendar around to reduce the amount of travel needed, also moving the Japanese Grand Prix to align with other races in the Asia Pacific region, Azerbaijan to be nearer the Singapore race and Qatar to align with Abu Dhabi at the season’s end.
Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, says: “I am incredibly grateful to the promoter and all of the government stakeholder partners involved in the Canadian Grand Prix, from the local, to the provincial and national government.
“We applaud the tremendous effort from all involved to accelerate the temporary build of the event, to be ready to host the Formula 1 community earlier than in the past.
“The change will make the future flow of our calendar not only more sustainable, but logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel.
“Our net zero by 2030 commitment continues to be a priority for us as a sport and it is thanks to changes like this that we are on track to hitting our goal.”
Why did this change take so long?
For years, fans have been asking why the Formula 1 calendar jumps back and forth between continents.
Organising a race for 350,000 people to attend is no small task and takes collaboration between governments, tracks, governing bodies, F1 and teams.
Quebec has long, cold winters with the lowest temperature on record reaching -36.7°C in January 2022.
Cold temperatures, snow and ice can put a halt to race preparations such as resurfacing tracks, installing safety barriers and building structures like pit buildings and paddock areas.
The race track must meet strict FIA guidelines to be deemed safe, so gravel traps, painted lines and fencing need to be kept in order.
Octane Racing Group, promoter of the Canadian Grand Prix, has worked together with a host of local organisations to ensure the track will be ready in time for its new race date from 2026.
These include the Canadian Government, Canada Economic Development for Québec Regions, Government of Québec and the City of Montreal.
Jean-Philippe Paradis, CEO of Octane Racing Group, says: “This change in the schedule is a major step in our commitment, as well as Formula 1’s, toward a more sustainable future.
“It demonstrates our desire to combine sporting performance and event organisation with environmental responsibility.
“We are determined to offer our fans, our communities, and our loyal audience a unique and enriched experience, in addition to extending the summer season for Montreal.
“The date change thus fully integrates into the dynamic strategic vision put in place by our team, with the collaboration of our stakeholders, which is fully focused on delivering an amazing Canadian Grand Prix experience in a more sustainable and inclusive environment.”
How can a motor racing series reach net zero?
Reorganising the race calendar is just one way Formula 1 is trying to reduce its emissions in line with achieving net zero by 2030.
The sport reduced its carbon footprint by 13% in 2022 compared to 2018, but there’s still a long way to go.
F1 has a minimum target of 50% absolute emissions reduction by 2030, and will offset remaining emissions through credible means.
Some of its other efforts include developing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), using renewable energy at promoter sites and even looking to use different methods of logistics like sea freight and local sourcing.
