How Can Moving an F1 Race Date Support Net Zero Goals?

Flying 20 cars, more than 1500 team members and tonnes of equipment over the Atlantic for just one weekend in Canada isn’t the most sustainable getaway.

Since the Miami Grand Prix debuted in 2022, Formula 1 teams have been flying back and forth between Europe and North America to fit the series’ schedule.

From 2026, the Canadian Grand Prix will take place in the third or fourth weekend of May each year.

Whilst this may not sound like a big change, it means Montreal’s race will directly follow Miami before the teams pack up and stay in Europe for the next eight events, preventing long-distance flights.

Formula 1 aims to reach net zero by 2030 and has been shuffling the race calendar around to reduce the amount of travel needed, also moving the Japanese Grand Prix to align with other races in the Asia Pacific region, Azerbaijan to be nearer the Singapore race and Qatar to align with Abu Dhabi at the season’s end.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, says: “I am incredibly grateful to the promoter and all of the government stakeholder partners involved in the Canadian Grand Prix, from the local, to the provincial and national government.