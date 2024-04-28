Exclusive Interview: Sustainability & ESG Driving Formula E

Julia sat down with Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine to discuss the report, what the future holds for Formula E and how the organisation is continuing to push its achievements in ESG in logistics, technology and positive impact wherever it races.

What are your biggest achievements in environmental sustainability?

We were the first sport in the world to achieve net zero carbon since inception and, as the rules and definitions evolve, we're really trying to stay ahead and remain in line with this commitment.

Formula E was the first sport in the world to have emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2021 and the first sport in the world to align on the international standard for carbon neutrality (PAS 2060) in 2023.

It's important for us to remain really true to these achievements and to have the highest level of credibility and legitimacy when it comes to sustainability. So our approach is following the United Nations recommendation – we’ve been measuring since day zero. Thanks to our measurements and science-based targets, we are working to reduce our impact wherever possible and then whatever is unavoidable we offset with very, very stringent criteria.

We call the environmental challenges Project X – our ongoing mission. You can see in the report that, compared to our season five (2019) baseline, we have reduced emissions by 41%.

While that is a great achievement, it's still part of the ongoing challenge because, as the fastest growing motor sport in the world, we’re continuously trying to do more – but more efficiently.

What are the biggest achievements outlined in the Season 9 Report?

On the environmental side, the fact that we are not pledging net zero – not only are we net zero already, but we have been since day zero and we are net zero in line with science-based targets, which means that the trajectory that the championship is taking is in line with what the world can sustain.

We’re also working on lots of fantastic social projects. Season nine was the second year of our partnership with UNICEF, through which we positively impacted 2.5 million children.

FIA Girls on Track is a grassroots project conceived to empower young girls, showcase career opportunities for young women in motorsport and promote gender equality. I’m so proud that the programme has increased by 140% in all the communities where we race, including through six physical events held during Season 9 that hosted 1,080 girls from around the world.