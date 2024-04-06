Lego Commits US$2.4m to Climeworks for Carbon Removal

As part of its goal to achieve net zero emissions, the Lego Group has entered a US$2.4m agreement with climate removal specialist Climeworks.

“We want children to inherit a healthy planet – and we’re determined to play our part in making that happen,” says Annette Stube, Chief Sustainability Officer at the LEGO Group.

“To succeed we must take action to drive systemic change.”

The agreement is in line with the Lego Group’s plans to double annual spending on environmental initiatives by 2025, which has already increased by 60% from 2022 to 2023.

While the removal is only part of the company’s sustainability strategy, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) endorses carbon dioxide removal as “necessary to achieve net negative CO₂ emissions”, and the initiative will support Lego on its net zero by 2050 goal.