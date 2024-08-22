How is Mitie Harnessing FM for Decarbonisation in the UK?

Mitie Group provides a wide range of services for organisations across the UK, including departments of the government.

Its 2023 ESG report highlights exceptional environmental outcomes in both reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers including Lloyds Banking Group and Vodafone to decarbonise.

“Mitie’s commitment to ESG underpins everything we do as a business, including how we deliver for our customers, support our colleagues, work with local communities and protect the planet,” says Phil Bentley, Chief Executive Officer at Mitie Group.