How is Mitie Harnessing FM for Decarbonisation in the UK?
Mitie Group provides a wide range of services for organisations across the UK, including departments of the government.
Its 2023 ESG report highlights exceptional environmental outcomes in both reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers including Lloyds Banking Group and Vodafone to decarbonise.
“Mitie’s commitment to ESG underpins everything we do as a business, including how we deliver for our customers, support our colleagues, work with local communities and protect the planet,” says Phil Bentley, Chief Executive Officer at Mitie Group.
What is Mitie Group?
Mitie Group is a British energy services and strategic outsourcing company.
Its name stands for Management Incentive Through Investment Equity.
Founded in 1987, the company is headquartered at The Shard in London and has more than 200 offices throughout the UK and Ireland.
In 2023 it had revenue of £4bn (US$5.2bn) and more than 60,000 employees.
Mitie’s decarbonisation goals
The company aims to reach net zero across Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025 and Scope 3 by 2035.
“Decarbonisation is the greatest challenge facing humans if we still want to exist on this planet,” explains Mike Sewell, Plan Zero Director at Mitie.
“Planet Earth will survive but if we want to be here too, we need to learn how to balance the needs of our modern age with living in balance with nature.”
Mitie is the first FM provider, and one of only 16 organisations worldwide, to join all three Climate Group initiatives relating to energy productivity, EV fleets and renewable energy.
It is also signed up to the Climate Pledge and the Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees through Race to Zero.
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated Mitie’s long and short term emission reduction targets.
Jason Roberts, Group Director for Sustainability and Social Value at Mitie, says: “SBTi is regarded as the gold standard for Net Zero emissions targets and receiving SBTi validation marks an important milestone in our decarbonisation journey.
“While we have our own ambitious targets of Net Zero carbon for our operations by 2025, we know that we can make an even bigger impact on the planet by helping our customers decarbonise too.”
Mitie’s environmental progress
While other companies are battling with Scope 3 emissions, Mitie has managed to beat its global 2023 Scope 3 reduction target by more than 15,000 tonnes.
It has not managed to meet its 2023 aim of reducing Scope 1 and emissions to 20,300 tonnes, finishing FY23 with 21,115 tonnes, but it still aims to reduce this to 12,775 tonnes by 2025.
The company has already converted 45% of its fleet to zero carbon using electric vehicles, and aims to increase this to 85% by 2025.
“Our 3,00th electric vehicle is topped with solar panels to charge tools on the move,” says Heidi Thompson, Group Fleet Manager at Mitie.
“We are driving innovation across our fleet as we help to decarbonise Britain.”
Mitie also managed to reduce its waste produced by 17% in 2024 and reduced its waste sent to landfill by 89%.
How Mitie helps others to decarbonise
The company has a decarbonisation team of more than 1000 people to support its customers in reaching net zero targets.
In 2023, Mitie delivered decarbonisation services to 372 customers including Vodafone and Lloyds Banking Group.
It also developed decarbonisation pathways for 28 customers, covering around 1700 buildings.
After acquiring Biotecture in 2022, Mitie is now one of the largest living wall installers in the UK, and has created the UK’s highest roof garden at Landmark Pinnacle in London.
In 2023 it installed more than 50 living walls across the UK.
Richard Sabin, Managing Director of Biotecture at Mitie, says: “Living walls have many benefits, from reducing stress to improving air quality and increasing biodiversity.”
