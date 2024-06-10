Mitie: Why Are Only 21% of Leaders Using Tech for Net Zero?

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK’s leading facilities management and professional services company. The company’s 64,000 employees look after 2,500,000 assets for its large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and critical government strategic assets.

With such a diverse portfolio, the company’s own sustainability strategy needs to be adaptable, data-driven and smart.

So – how does it achieve this?

Technology for decarbonisation

As AI, data and cloud software advance, technology is bringing the opportunity for businesses to reimagine how they approach their decarbonisation strategies.

Mitie’s ‘Net Zero Navigator’ report surveyed 100 sustainability leaders but found that only a fifth (21%) of these leaders have implemented technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) into their net zero plan.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface when it comes to the positive impact that technology could have on delivering decarbonisation and how we organise data from different sources could make all the difference,” says Catherine Wheatley, Mitie’s Head of Energy Services.