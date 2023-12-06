Top 10: Sustainable HQs of the World’s Largest Companies

Back in 2014, CEO Tim Cook declared Apple was constructing the greenest building on the planet.

Opened in 2016, with 100% renewable energy, 9,000 newly planted trees, and a recycling system to support the water needs of the nearby city, the Apple campus in Cupertino, California, certainly ranks as one of the world’s greenest company headquarters among a growing list of sustainable corporate HQs

As you might expect, that growing list features many of the world’s largest (and most innovative) companies, many technology companies, with headquarters that deliver impressive green initiatives.

A food hall that is the largest all-electric kitchen in North America. A herd of goats that graze and fertilise company grounds. Green areas with 40,000 plants from 50 different countries. Just to name a few.

These are just some of the green credentials held by ten of the world’s largest companies leading the charge on sustainable innovation, according to a report by the global leader in green buildings, the US Green Building Council, in collaboration with real estate software company ProptechOS.

Each of these company headquarters have a documented LEED rating – highlighting their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and environmental responsibility – and are leading by example, setting a standard – and inspiring others to follow.

“Green buildings are good for the environment and good for people but also make a lot of business and economic sense,” says Melissa Baker, Senior Vice President at the US Green Building Council. “This is why major corporations worldwide have adopted green building certification for their headquarters and beyond. By supporting certified buildings, companies can save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and create healthier places for people.”

Here, ten of the world's largest companies whose headquarters are among the world’s most sustainable and innovative.

10

Market cap: US$1.511 trillion

HQ: The Spheres, Seattle, Washington

LEED rating: Gold