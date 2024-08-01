SBTi Reviews Scope 3 Emissions Guidance on Carbon Credits

Net zero pledges now cover 92% of GDP and 88% of emissions worldwide, but the definition and path there can be interpreted in different ways.

Without a common definition, targets can be different in the sources including and the speed of reductions, causing confusion.

The SBTi aims to provide a common path to net zero using science to ensure that targets will reduce emissions to the levels needed to prevent extreme harm to the environment.

The institute was formed as a collaboration between the CDP, United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wide Fund for Nature.

It uses four aspects in governing its work:

Collaboration

Respect

Integrity

Accountability

In 2021 it launched the first Corporate Net Zero Standard to ensure companies targets are consistent in achieving these goals.

The Corporate Net Zero Standard

The Standard is the world’s only framework for corporate net zero target setting that is in line with climate science.

The Standard contains four key components:

Neat-term targets

Long-term targets

Neutralise residual emissions

Beyond Value Chain Mitigation (BVCM)

Companies that have taken on commitments under this framework include Microsoft, Alphabet, Toyota and Apple.

Sundar Pichai, CEO at Google, says: “Fighting climate change is humanity’s next big moonshot. And as with any moonshot, we’re going to have to answer some big questions to get there.”