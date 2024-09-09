How is Wipro Helping JFK Airport Hit Net Zero Targets?

Global IT consulting giant Wipro is in the midst a big challenge – drawing up a carbon reduction roadmap for JFK International Air Terminal.

The leading technology services and consulting company has been enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) – the operator of JFK’s Terminal 4 – to help meet its net zero targets.

Wipro Consulting’s sustainability practice was selected by JFKIAT to assess the terminal’s greenhouse gas emissions, develop a carbon reduction roadmap and create its 2023 sustainability report aligned with JFKIAT's sustainability targets.