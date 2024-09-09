How is Wipro Helping JFK Airport Hit Net Zero Targets?
Global IT consulting giant Wipro is in the midst a big challenge – drawing up a carbon reduction roadmap for JFK International Air Terminal.
The leading technology services and consulting company has been enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) – the operator of JFK’s Terminal 4 – to help meet its net zero targets.
Wipro Consulting’s sustainability practice was selected by JFKIAT to assess the terminal’s greenhouse gas emissions, develop a carbon reduction roadmap and create its 2023 sustainability report aligned with JFKIAT's sustainability targets.
Investing in the planet today, for a better tomorrow
JFKIAT’s target is to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% prior to 2030 and by 100% prior to 2050.
Wipro’s work was across three main pillars:
MEASURE
The Wipro team measured JFKIAT’s Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions through a greenhouse gas inventory, aligned to industry standards.
A Wipro press release adds: “The team captured additional emissions sources from previous inventories (ie. stationary combustion, fugitive emissions and mobile combustion) to provide an accurate view of JFKIAT’s footprint and identify reduction opportunities.
REDUCE
The Wipro Consulting sustainability practice, Wipro Impact, produced a carbon reduction roadmap, including investment priorities in energy efficiency measures and a renewable energy sourcing strategy.
The roadmap provided JFKIAT with the steps to meet its 2030 50% reduction target and set it on a path to achieve its 100% reduction target by 2050.
JFKIAT implemented the renewable energy sourcing strategy recommended by Wipro in late 2023, which allowed JFKIAT to reduce its baseline emissions by 16%.
REPORT
The Wipro Impact team developed JFKIAT’s 2023 sustainability report and worked with Designit, Wipro’s experience innovation company, which designed JFKIAT’s annual report, showcasing the company’s 2023 results and priorities.
Building intelligent airports
Susan Kenniston, VP & Global Head Sustainability Domain & Consulting, Wipro, said the work at JFKIAT could have significant implications for future projects to cut GHG emissions at airports.
She said: “Our partnership with JFKIAT spearheaded our focus in sustainable airports, with the creation of Wipro's airport decarbonisation strategies and ACA digitised report accelerator.
“As airports’ focus on sustainability increases, our learnings and accelerators will be instrumental in helping clients build hyper-connected, intelligent airports that will help them better manage their impact as passenger volumes continue to increase.”
Roel Huinink, CEO, JFKIAT, said: “We are proud to lead the way in sustainability across the aviation industry and, thanks to our work with the Wipro team, these strategic measures will help JFKIAT continue to reduce our overall emissions.
“Sustainability is at the heart of JFKIAT’s mission and we look forward to continuing this partnership with Wipro as we advance our efforts to combat climate change and cultivate a greener, environmentally friendly terminal.”
