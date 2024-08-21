Aramco-Backed Startup Unveils ‘World-First’ SAF Plant
The global aviation industry is under pressure to reach net zero by 2050, a goal that requires significant technological advancements.
The industry is a major contributor to climate change, responsible for 4% of global temperature rise so far.
Aircraft emissions include a range of greenhouse gases (GHGs) that are released directly into the upper atmosphere.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has the potential to reduce these emissions by 80% compared to conventional jet fuel, offering a significant opportunity for the industry to lower its carbon footprint without requiring new aircraft.
OXCCU, an Oxford University spinout, has launched its first SAF plant at London Oxford Airport using a unique new process.
Andrew Symes, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at OXCCU, says: “We’re beyond excited to launch the OX1 plant, located close to where OXCCU was born.
“The fuel we’ve already made in a single step from CO2 in the lab has created great excitement with its potential to massively reduce the cost of SAF, but the scale up is key, and this plant will generate the data and litres of fuel we need.
“Our mission is to enable future generations to fly without a climate impact, and to do that we need cost-effective PtL SAF. This launch marks a key step in achieving that goal.”
What makes OXCCU different?
OXCCU has revolutionised the production of SAF with its patented single-step process.
Unlike other methods, it employs a multifunctional iron catalyst that directly converts CO2 and H2 into hydrocarbons suitable for jet fuel without producing significant amounts of alcohol as a byproduct.
This approach bypasses the need to convert CO2 into CO, a step that typically requires a lot of energy.
OXCCU has received funding from huge names including Aramco, United Airlines, Trafigura and Eni, and won a grant from the UK Government in 2023.
Other sustainable fuel companies often rely on the hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) process.
HEFA uses oils or ethanol derived from crops, which are limited by land availability.
By contrast, OXCCU’s method offers a more sustainable and scalable solution that doesn’t depend on agricultural resources.
The company also aims to use this process to produce lower carbon, and eventually circular, chemicals and biodegradable plastics.
OXCCU’s OX1 plant
The new plant, called OX1, has been unveiled at London Oxford Airport and is set to produce OXCCU’s OX•EFUEL at a rate of 1kg per day.
This demonstration facility, which will begin operations in September 2024, is the first to showcase this single-step technology.
Dr Tiancun Xiao, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer at OXCCU, describes it as “a milestone for OXCCU and a new era for human beings' circular economy.”
The data and experience gained from OX1 will be crucial in scaling up OXCCU’s technology.
The company already has plans to launch its second plant, OX2, in Hull in 2026.
This larger facility will use insights from OX1 to increase production to 160kg of SAF per day.
The future for OXCCU
The launch of OX2 will be followed by even more ambitious plans.
By 2028, OXCCU aims to build a commercial plant capable of producing SAF on an industrial scale.
The timing is aligned with new regulatory measures in the UK, including a mandate requiring 2% of the country’s jet fuel demand to be met by SAF from January 2025, increasing to 22% by 2040.
This mandate also includes limits on feedstocks used in the HEFA process, creating more opportunities for power to liquid SAF technologies, like OXCCU’s, to flourish.
The UK Government will also introduce a SAF revenue certainty mechanism, encouraging investment in new SAF production facilities.
By 2030, OXCCU plans to licence its technology globally, enabling widespread adoption of its innovative process.
