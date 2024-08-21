Aramco-Backed Startup Unveils ‘World-First’ SAF Plant

The global aviation industry is under pressure to reach net zero by 2050, a goal that requires significant technological advancements.

The industry is a major contributor to climate change, responsible for 4% of global temperature rise so far.

Aircraft emissions include a range of greenhouse gases (GHGs) that are released directly into the upper atmosphere.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has the potential to reduce these emissions by 80% compared to conventional jet fuel, offering a significant opportunity for the industry to lower its carbon footprint without requiring new aircraft.

OXCCU, an Oxford University spinout, has launched its first SAF plant at London Oxford Airport using a unique new process.

Andrew Symes, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at OXCCU, says: “We’re beyond excited to launch the OX1 plant, located close to where OXCCU was born.