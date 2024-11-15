Inside London's New US$1bn Sustainable Heating Network

Urban areas are notorious consumers of fossil fuels and excessive generators of carbon emissions. As such, the integration of sustainable practices into urban planning is on the minds of politicians.



The urgency behind these new heating initiatives is the global commitment to mitigate climate change and enhance the quality of urban living, something that the new UK government seems ready to do.

In this light, a new London-based sustainable heating project has been announced by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Westminster Council, which will oversee the entire project.

This US$1bn venture, starting in 2026, aims to move the city away from its reliance on gas heating, employing waste heat from the London Underground and the River Thames to warm notable landmarks including the National Gallery and the Houses of Parliament, thereby promoting energy security and reducing emissions.

