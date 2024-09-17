How L’Oréal is Using Biotech for Sustainable Beauty

“By mobilising our respective companies’ research, innovation and manufacturing capabilities and expertise, we are building an end-to-end value chain that we believe has tremendous potential to be a game-changer in bio-based ingredients for beauty.”

L’Oréal Group’s sustainability initiatives

French multinational personal care company L’Oréal Group has more than 90,000 employees and revenue of €41.18bn (US$45.85bn) in 2023.

The company had 37 international brands including Garnier, NYX Cosmetics and Maybelline.

L’Oréal says it has been working for more than 20 years to reduce its industrial GHG emissions through improving energy efficiency, increasing use of local renewable energies and setting defined targets.

It aims to use 100% renewable energy for its sites by 2025 and reduce GHG emissions linked to the transport of its products 50% by 2030.

About Evonik

Evonik is a German specialty chemicals company that operates in more than 100 countries.

In 2023 the company had revenue of €15.3bn (US$17bn) and more than 33,000 employees.

Evonik’s near term GHG reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on a ‘well below 2 degrees’ pathway.

Bernhard Mohr, Managing Director of Evonik Venture Capital, says: “With Abolis’ competencies in strain development and metabolic engineering, and our collaboration with L'Oréal, we aim to unlock new opportunities in cosmetics.”