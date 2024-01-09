Creating a sustainable fragrance is about more than just the bottle sitting on the shelf or the packaging it came in – it’s about how the entire product came to be.

Is the perfume cruelty-free? Was it ethically made? Are the ingredients natural and sustainably sourced?

Responsible sourcing, such as where ingredients are grown, extracted and regenerated, is an increasingly important part of a fragrance company's sustainability strategy.

This is especially true given the rise of the US$3.84 billion global fine fragrance market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2023 to 2032, reaching US$6.03 billion.

More and more beauty brands are turning to organic and sustainable methods of production, accessing natural ingredients that are produced responsibly or tapping Green Science to produce ingredients sustainably –upcycled from waste, for example.

This commitment to responsible sourcing and production is nothing new to French beauty giant L’Oreal Group, whose brands include L'Oreal Paris, Lancome and Guerlain, among others.

With a portfolio of 37 international brands, 20 research centres, and more than 87,000 employees, including 4,000 scientists, the world’s leading beauty player has a long and deep commitment to sustainable sourcing.