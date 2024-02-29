Supply chains in the cosmetics industry are long and complex.

So says Julien Garry, International Director of Purchasing and Packaging Innovation Development at Chanel Parfums Beauté.

“We hypothetically estimate a ratio of 1 to 100 between the number of tier 1 and last tier suppliers,” Garry tells Sustainability Magazine. “This is due, in particular, to the diversity of materials and technologies required to manufacture cosmetic products and their packaging.”

Which is why Chanel Parfums Beauté has initiated a collective approach to the challenge – joining forces with five other industry leaders to form a consortium.

As a founding member of 'TRaceability Alliance for Sustainable Cosmetics' (TRASCE), the French beauty brand will work alongside 14 other alliance members including cosmetic giants L’Oreal, Shiseido, Dior and The Estee Lauder Companies to enhance traceability in key ingredient and packaging supply chains across the industry.

“Our priority is to map our supply chains to get a clear picture of the suppliers involved,” Garry explains.



“The greater the number of suppliers and the more data collected, the more the consortium members will understand and be better able to assess risks in their supply chains.”

Gaining deeper knowledge of the sector’s supply chains has become essential in better understanding and mitigating risks, enhancing resilience, and improving environmental and social sustainability.

“The tangible reinforcement of public, local and international regulations, such as the European Directive on Duty of Vigilance or the European Regulation against Deforestation and Forest Degradation have highlighted the responsibility of the prime contractor in our production methods”, says Garry.