How Nestlé and Cargill Support Sustainable Farming

Nestlé is the world’s largest food and beverage company.

It produces 10,000 products across 2,000 brands, and each of these has an effect on the environment.

One of its most popular products, KitKat, sold over five billion bars globally in 2022.

As the Paris Agreement’s 2050 deadline for net zero draws closer, the company is making changes in all scopes of emissions.

Antonia Wanner, Group Head of ESG Strategy and Deployment at Nestlé, says: "We are constantly searching for new solutions to help advance regenerative food systems at scale, which includes enhancing livelihoods across our value chain at the same time.