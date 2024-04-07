How Food Firm Cargill has made Big Sustainability Strides

In a green leap forward, agricultural and food firm Cargill has bolstered its renewable energy with a significant surge of 42% in contracted capacity.

This upswing comes off the back of five new deals to supercharge its wind and solar projects. Generating 300MW, it is set to nearly double its existing capability to 716MW in offsite renewable energy. This move marks a bold step towards Cargill's goal of cutting its operational greenhouse gases by 10% by 2025, against a 2017 baseline.

"Feeding a growing global population in a sustainable manner anchors Cargill's climate initiatives," says Christina Yagjian, the firm's Global Renewable Energy Leader.

Cargill does not only focus on food; it's also working in energy risk management, renewable fuels and biodiesel.