Nestlé's Mission to Boost Sustainable Cocoa Farming

Nestlé has joined forces with two of its suppliers, Cargill and ETG | Beyond Beans, to launch a pair of projects using agroforestry to regenerate land around cocoa farms and cut carbon emissions in its supply chains.

As part of its commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Nestlé has launched the five-year programmes to accelerate the transition to regenerative agriculture and support reforestation of degraded lands around cocoa-farming communities.

A range of shade tree species will be distributed to farmers, who will be taught tree planting and pruning techniques.

Shade trees are used to help reduce the harsh effects of the sun and provide moisture-rich spaces for cocoa crops to survive during the dry season. They can also improve water management and absorb carbon from the atmosphere.