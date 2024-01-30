How McCain Foods is Moving the Needle on Sustainable Farming

When it comes to harvesting potatoes, McCain stands tall.

A global leader in the production of frozen French fries and hash browns, McCain Foods is a household name with products distributed across more than 160 countries and annual revenues exceeding US$10.4 billion.

Making around 25% of all frozen potato products (1 in 4 fries in the world a McCain Foods fry), the family-owned business harvests nearly 6.8 million tonnes of potatoes every year.

With potato power comes responsibility – and it's a responsibility the Canada-based food company takes seriously.

While potatoes have the lowest carbon footprint of agricultural foods (0.21kg of carbon dioxide compared to the highest, beef, at 129.75kg), they are the world’s third most important food crop after rice and wheat – and as such, intensive farming has caused soil degradation, water scarcity, and biodiversity loss.

To tackle these issues and feed a rapidly growing global population, McCain is reimagining the future of sustainable potato growing with a nature-based approach designed to restore ecosystems and reduce emissions.

And it’s an approach that is already bearing fruit (well, potatoes) with over half (51%) of McCain’s global potato acreage now embracing this innovative and future-proof approach.

That’s according to the company’s recently released 2023 Global Sustainability Report, which shows significant progress towards its goal of 100% regenerative agriculture by 2030 – with 28% of the acreage having moved towards adoption of regenerative practices.

“Our goal is to help drive the transition to making our food and agricultural systems more sustainable and resilient,” says Max Koeune, President and CEO of McCain Foods.

“Our work on regenerative agriculture is central to our efforts in this space."