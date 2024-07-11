How Rittal Helps Data Centres Become More Sustainable

Let’s face it: metal cabinets don’t sound like the most inspiring climate tech.

But this precision-engineered steel framework protects some of the world’s most sensitive equipment – and the data inside.

Data centres, wind turbines and electric vehicles all rely on racks and enclosures to keep their technology safe.

As the world's leading systems provider for enclosures, power distribution, climate control, IT infrastructure, 19" racks and software & services, Rittal has more than 60 years of experience in professionally designing and manufacturing system solutions.

Rittal is supporting green transformation across industries and making its own sustainable changes as the climate crisis grows more urgent.

Speaking on sustainability, Rittal International CEO Markus Asch says: “The upheaval we are all experiencing is profound.