How Siemens is Accelerating Sustainable Progress

Siemens is a company with an enormous reach around the globe, creating products and solutions that impact the lives of people every day.

For years the tech giant has been helping other companies to improve their operations and become more sustainable, but covering a wide spectrum of fields can make internal sustainability difficult.

Despite the challenges, Siemens has become a shining example of sustainability and made incredible progress to lessening its negative impact on the environment.

Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer at Siemens, says: “Our technologies transform the everyday, for everyone, by empowering our customers to create agile factories, intelligent buildings and energy grids, sustainable transportation, and better healthcare systems.