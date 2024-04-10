List
Sustainability

Top 10: Women in Sustainability in the UK and Europe

By Steven Downes
April 10, 2024
undefined mins
Top 10: Women in Sustainability, UK and Europe
Top 10: Women in Sustainability, UK and Europe
Sustainability Magazine shares the top 10 female leaders in sustainability and ESG in the UK and Europe, including Microsoft, Unilever and Vodafone execs

The sustainability sector of business has never been so high profile, with more companies than ever making Board-level appointments to drive ESG goals.

The low-carbon initiative is being taken by countless women at the highest levels, providing strong and authoritative voices on net zero and climate change at some of the world’s biggest companies.

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 10: Women in Sustainability in the UK and Europe is a roll-call of just a few of the women making a difference at the top table.

Judith Wiese

10

Judith Wiese

Company: Siemens

Judith Wiese is the Chief People and Sustainability Officer at Siemens. She has been a leading executive at the engineering services company for three years and specialises in empowering culture and driving inclusion, combining the two to encourage continuous transformation. Judith encourages environments that are supportive, inclusive and conducive to learning.

Dr. Celine Herweijer

9

Dr Celine Herweijer

Company: HSBC

Dr Celine Herweijer is HSBC’s Group Chief Sustainability Officer. Also a member of the banking giant’s Group Executive Committee, Celine leads its net zero ambition, including decarbonising its financing portfolio and directing US$1tn towards sustainable finance by 2030. Celine is a PhD climate scientist and NASA fellow, who was previously PwC Partner and Global Sustainability Leader.

Elena Valderrábano

8

Elena Valderrábano

Company: Telefonica

As the Global Chief Sustainability (ESG) Officer at Telefonica, Elena Valderrábano is building the ESG foundations at the telecommunications company. Elena was previously General Director of the Telefónica Foundation, having developed her career at Repsol in various positions. She held the presidency of DIRSE (Professional Association of Sustainability Professionals) from 2019 to 2021.

Courtney Holm

7

Courtney Holm

Company: Capgemini Invent

Capgemini Invent’s Vice President Sustainable Futures is an influential and passionate sustainability executive who spearheads change, enables sustainable choices, addresses geopolitical and critical issues and transforms consumer preferences.

She says: “As an advocate for ‘Tech for Good’, I believe technology is an enabler to drive sustainable growth and I deliver creative solutions that tackle some of the world’s most complex social and environmental challenges.”

Nicki Lyons

6

Nicki Lyons

Company: Vodafone

Nicki Lyons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Vodafone, is an expert in corporate reputation, stakeholder engagement, relationship building and change management for multi-billion dollar corporations.

Nicki has worked for some of the world’s leading brands and now leads Vodafone’s best-in-class team.

Rebecca Marmot

5

Rebecca Marmot

Company: Unilever

Rebecca Marmot, who is currently Chief Sustainability Officer at Unilever, has dedicated 16 years to the sustainability efforts of the business. Rebecca specialises in strategy, marketing, external affairs, politics and sustainability.

She leads the promotion and implementation of sustainable practices, guiding the manufacturer towards a more eco-friendly future.

Virginie Helias

4

Virginie Helias

Company: Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Procter & Gamble Chief Sustainability Officer Virginie Helias has worked for the company for three decades. For the last 11 years, Virginie has arrowed in on sustainability and corporate citizenship, powered by her mission to embed sustainability into everyday operations at P&G.

Julia Maris

3

Julia Maris

Company: ENGIE

Julia Maris is Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Corporate Environmental and Social Responsibility at energy giant ENGIE. Julia, who says transformation is in her DNA, is passionate about issues of international stability and security. She is a strong believer in the severity of global warming and its impact on development.

Florence Jeantet

2

Florence Jeantet

Company: SIG Group

Dedicating almost 20 years of her career to Danone, latterly as SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer, Florence Jeantet is dedicated to sharing her conviction with Boards to disrupt thinking and foster change. 

Currently a Board Member at SIG Group, Florence says: “My years of international experiences in senior management positions, both at Unilever and at Danone have made me learn the critical importance of the quality of men and women in teams and the power of diversity to sustain performance.”

Melanie Nakagawa

1

Melanie Nakagawa

Company: Microsoft

As Corporate VP and Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft, Melanie Nakagawa is leading the company’s environmental sustainability work, accelerating its drive to be carbon negative by 2030 and to remove historical carbon emissions by 2050.

Melanie’s expertise lies in climate strategy, energy security, sustainable development, energy policy and low carbon economy.


******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

Womenwomen CSOssustainabilityESGChief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft UKMicrosoftSiemensProcter & GambleVodafoneHSBCTelefonicaCapgemini InventUnileverENGIESIGclimate tech
Share
Share
Author
Steven Downes

Featured Articles

Top 100 Women 2024: Kate Brandt, Google- No.2

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability honours Google’s Kate Brandt at Number 2 for 2024

Top 100 Women 2024: Kathleen McLaughlin, Walmart - No.1

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability honours Walmart’s Kathleen McLaughlin at Number 1 for 2024

Schneider Electric Sponsors Sustainability LIVE Dubai

Schneider Electric joins Sustainability LIVE Dubai – 19 March 2024 – as a sponsor of the virtual event

SAVE THE DATE: Sustainability LIVE New York 2024

Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE: Upcoming Events in 2024/2025

Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE: Upcoming Events in 2024

ESG