The sustainability sector of business has never been so high profile, with more companies than ever making Board-level appointments to drive ESG goals.

The low-carbon initiative is being taken by countless women at the highest levels, providing strong and authoritative voices on net zero and climate change at some of the world’s biggest companies.

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 10: Women in Sustainability in the UK and Europe is a roll-call of just a few of the women making a difference at the top table.