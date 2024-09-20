IBM & UNDP: Interactive Models for Sustainable Energy Growth
Access to energy is a cornerstone of sustainable development.
Without affordable and reliable energy, it is difficult to lift people out of poverty and enable countries to grow.
Equitable access to energy not only drives economic growth but also strengthens communities' ability to withstand and recover from the impacts of climate change.
IBM and UNDP have collaborated to develop models that can forecast and track energy access globally.
These tools, hosted on UNDP’s GeoHub, provide decision-makers with valuable insights to shape policies and investments that promote clean energy technologies.
Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer at IBM, says: “Bringing together UNDP’s knowledge and global leadership in sustainable development and IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI and hybrid cloud, we are proud to unveil solutions that demonstrate the power of technology to make a lasting, positive impact on our environment and in our communities.”
These models are freely accessible, providing policymakers, researchers, and the public with critical information to make well-informed decisions on energy access and equity.
“By making innovative models freely accessible to the public, we aim to empower leaders, organisations and community members alike with the insights to make impactful energy decisions around the world,” Justina explains.
IBM's commitment to sustainability
IBM, which operates in more than 175 countries, is at the forefront of industrial research and innovation.
The company, founded in 1911, has pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, a significant step towards combating climate change.
Arvind Krishna, IBM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, explains: “While we are proud of the progress we have made, we are mindful that advancing our environmental, social, and governance goals is a continuous journey of improvement.”
One of IBM’s key initiatives is the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, a social impact programme that focuses on addressing environmental challenges through technology.
Each year, the programme selects several projects aimed at using AI and technology to drive sustainability efforts.
Since 2022, IBM and UNDP have been working together on energy modelling as part of this initiative.
The partnership between IBM and UNDP has centred on enhancing UNDP’s GeoHub platform with new tools designed to help countries better understand their energy needs and opportunities.
The goal is to provide reliable data and insights to help nations achieve a fair transition to clean energy.
IBM and UNDP’s Electricity Access Forecasting model
The Electricity Access Forecasting model is designed to predict future energy access trends on a global scale.
Using IBM watsonx AI and IBM Cloud, this model processes a vast array of data, including infrastructure, population growth, urbanisation and land use, to forecast electricity access through to 2030.
It draws on information from 102 countries, with a particular focus on the Global South, including regions in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
This model provides invaluable insights into where energy access is expanding and where it remains limited, enabling governments, investors, and organisations to focus their efforts on areas that need it most.
By offering detailed predictions, the model supports targeted investments and strategies that can accelerate progress toward universal energy access.
IBM and UNDP’s Clean Energy Equity Index model
The Clean Energy Equity Index model goes beyond access to energy by incorporating social, environmental, and economic factors to assess the potential for clean energy development in different regions.
Developed with IBM, UNDP, and Stony Brook University, this model is the first of its kind to offer such a comprehensive analysis.
The Clean Energy Equity Index generates a score between zero and one, representing both the opportunities and urgency for clean energy expansion.
The index considers key indicators such as greenhouse gas emissions, economic wealth, and education levels.
The model will provide data from 53 African countries, offering a detailed assessment of where clean energy solutions can make the most impact.
"UNDP's innovative collaboration with IBM helps countries leverage development data and technology innovation to improve lives and protect the planet,” says Laurel Patterson, Head of the UNDP SDG Integration Team, UNDP Bureau for Policy and Programme Support.
“The solutions we've co-created provide a credible evidence base to help countries make meaningful and practical progress towards a just energy transition.
“Net-zero investment and people-centred development strategies are fundamental to accelerate the SDGs.”
