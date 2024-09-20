IBM & UNDP: Interactive Models for Sustainable Energy Growth

Access to energy is a cornerstone of sustainable development.

Without affordable and reliable energy, it is difficult to lift people out of poverty and enable countries to grow.

Equitable access to energy not only drives economic growth but also strengthens communities' ability to withstand and recover from the impacts of climate change.

IBM and UNDP have collaborated to develop models that can forecast and track energy access globally.

These tools, hosted on UNDP’s GeoHub, provide decision-makers with valuable insights to shape policies and investments that promote clean energy technologies.

Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer at IBM, says: “Bringing together UNDP’s knowledge and global leadership in sustainable development and IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI and hybrid cloud, we are proud to unveil solutions that demonstrate the power of technology to make a lasting, positive impact on our environment and in our communities.”