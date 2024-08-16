IBM: How AI can Accelerate Sustainability Efforts

Speaking to Inc., Christina says: “If we're trying to solve for net zero for a particular company, can we do that in five years rather than 15 years? And then how much more are we saving over the course of the lifecycle of the problem?

“IBM is heavily invested in the business side around AI for sustainability.

“We have a partnership with NASA building geospatial foundation models, using that to identify heat zones and putting policies in place to be able to adjust.

“We actually just did that with the Kenyan government and with the Emirati government.

“There are a lot of really powerful examples of how it can help with climate from a data management piece, from a geospatial piece; around physical assets, around the supply chain.”

How to choose an AI model sustainably

With the intense hype around AI, companies sometimes rushed to implement it without time to fully understand the implications.

Christina explains to Inc. that people often make the mistake of “just going out and getting whatever generative AI model is out there – the one that the partner you happen to talk to happens to have – but not really making the smartest choice about that model and just going for whatever was available at the moment.”