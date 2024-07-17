Can IBM & JLL Help Stop Low-Carbon Offices Tipping Point?

IBM and JLL are collaborating on a sustainability solution that they hope will help avoid the predicted tipping point of market demand for low carbon office space.

According to a recent JLL report, by 2025, 30% of demand for low carbon office space will not be met – creating a tipping point for net zero carbon target penetration in lease markets.

Now, powered by IBM Envizi technology and delivered by JLL’s sustainability services team, the two global firms have updated JLL’s Sustainability Program Management.

The programme, which provides sustainability services such as decarbonisation strategies to the commercial real estate sector, will be underpinned by ESG reporting and data management software in the form of the IBM Envizi ESG Suite.