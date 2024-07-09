Is Netflix Succeeding in Making Streaming Greener?

Netflix has made its way into 270 million households around the world, with a total audience of over 500 million people.

Founded in 1997, the company now produces over 3,600 original shows in over 30 languages.

With so many subscribers and shows Netflix has a huge global influence - it's important the company not only portrays sustainability on screen, but also takes account for its own environmental impact.

In 2022 the majority of Netflix’s carbon footprint came from the production of shows and movies, but its latest Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) report shows this has reduced to just 35%.