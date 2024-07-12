Is There A Future for the Shell-Vattenfall eSAF Deal?

Everywhere you look, renewable energy is being invested in.

The International Energy Agency reported that US$1.34tn had been allocated by governments for clean energy investment support between 2020 and 2023.

Looking to the private sector, leaders from BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and NatWest told MSCI’s Capital for Climate Conference that green investment is a growing power source.

Some of the largest companies in the world are investing in renewable energy – Google and BlackRock recently announced a 1GW solar development in Taiwan, Amazon has been as the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the world for the fourth consecutive year and Iberdrola and Masdar partnering entering a US$16.1bn energy partnership.

Global investment in clean energy is set to reach almost double the amount going into fossil fuels in 2024.

Total energy investment worldwide is expected to exceed US$3tn in 2024 for the first time, with US$2tn set to go toward clean technologies including renewables, electric vehicles, nuclear power, grids, storage, low-emissions fuels, efficiency improvements and heat pumps. The remainder, slightly over US$1tn, is going to coal, gas and oil.

Meanwhile, Shell has pulled out of a planned electro-sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) project with energy company Vattenfall.

The deal between Shell and Vattenfall

“Vattenfall and Shell have decided to pause their collaboration in the HySkies electrofuel project while Vattenfall continues the search for new partners,” said Vattenfall in a statement.

“While Shell sees a future in the HySkies project, including opportunities for future potential collaborations, currently there is a different belief in timelines for the project to be realised.”

The project was designed to speed up the transition towards electrofuels for aviation and launched in 2021. Initially designed to produce 82,000 tonnes of e-SAF and 9,000 tonnes of renewable diesel each year with a capex of €780m ($845m), the venture was awarded a €80.2mn ($87mn) grant in January 2023. It was due to begin operations in March 2027.

“Both companies have requested for a termination of the grant agreement for financial support via the EU Innovation Fund, considering it is infeasible for the project to succeed within the framework of that agreement and aiming to free up funds for others to use in their ambitions to decarbonise,” Vattenfall’s statement said.

Meet Vattenfall

State-owned Swedish power utility company Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat and operates in an array of markets — mainly Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK.