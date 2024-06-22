JLL Q&A: Is US Real Estate Sector Ready to be Sustainable?

With the built environment accounting for 40% of global carbon emissions, there is increasing urgency for the real estate industry to step up its sustainability efforts.

New legislation is forcing businesses to disclose their sustainability work and outcomes, while extreme weather is adding to the pressure.

JLL, a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management, is one of the companies that is putting sustainability at the centre of its work.

Its LinkedIn profile says: “JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities.”

Monique Vutla, Head of Global Sustainability Product, JLL, spoke to Sustainability Magazine about the challenges – and the solutions.