General Motors Drives Sustainability Across Supply Chain

General Motors (GM) is accelerating sustainability efforts in its supply chain, focusing on logistics, materials, packaging, and supplier engagement.



The cross-functional GPSC Sustainability Team is dedicated to building strong supplier relationships, pushing for emission reductions with clear goals and timelines.

Sustainable supplier pledge



A core element of this initiative is encouraging Tier I suppliers to sign GM’s Supplier Pledge.



This pledge commits suppliers to achieving carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions related to products or services provided to GM, and to attaining an EcoVadis score of at least 50 by 2025 in the areas of Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.



By the end of 2023, 71% of GM’s direct and logistics suppliers had committed to the pledge.





