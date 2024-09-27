Article
Sustainability

JLR Investing in EV Production for Sustainable Luxury

By Jasmin Jessen
September 27, 2024
undefined mins
Share
A paint inspection tunnel at JLR's Halewood facility
Jaguar Land Rover has announced a £500m (US$668m) investment in its Halewood facility to electrify all its brands by 2030 for carbon net zero by 2039

Luxury vehicles have traditionally been associated with high fuel consumption and emissions.

Modern luxury consumers are increasingly shifting to be environmentally conscious, with a growing demand for sustainable vehicles that don’t compromise on luxury performance.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced a £500m (US$668m) investment to transform its historic Halewood, UK facility in preparation for electric vehicle (EV) production.

Andrea Debbane, Director of Sustainability at JLR, says: “Reimagining JLR means looking at every facet of our business with a sustainability mindset, including the transformation of historic sites like Halewood into more sustainable ‘factories of the future’.

Andrea Debbane speaking at Sustainability LIVE London 2024

“Through a mix of renewables, fuel switching and energy efficiency projects, we are aiming to remove 40,000 tonnes of CO2e from Halewood’s industrial footprint by 2031.”

Andrea spoke at Sustainability LIVE London 2024 as part of a panel on Women in Sustainability.

Preparation for EVs in Halewood

The Merseyside-based facility transformation will utilise renewable energy with plans to install 18,000 photovoltaic panels that will cover 10% of the site’s energy consumption.

This is part of a wider JLR strategy to deliver more than a third of its global energy use from self-generated renewables.

Solar car parks have been installed at the site to offer low carbon charging for employees and visitors.

JLR’s Halewood facility

Halewood’s existing paint shop has been refurbished to save 2.4 tonnes of CO2e per day – a total of 565 tonnes per year.

This includes installation of a hydrogen-enabled boiler that can be powered with green hydrogen in preparation for the facility to be fully decarbonised in the future.

JLR is redeploying thousands of pieces of refurbished equipment including robots, joining equipment and automated vehicles, saving more than £16m (US$21.4m) and contributing to a circular economy. 

Reuben Chorley, Sustainable Industrial Operations Director at JLR, says: “At JLR Halewood, we're driving transformation through circular principles: use less, extend the life of what we have, and reuse wherever possible. 

Reuben Chorley, Sustainable Industrial Operations Director at JLR

“By repurposing equipment from other sites, we're not just cutting costs - we're making smarter, more sustainable choices.

JLR’s upskilling efforts for electrification

JLR also announced it has trained more than 25,000 JLR colleagues and partners in electrification and digital skills as part of its Future Skills Programme.

As of May 2024, more than 2,400 manufacturing employees in UK production facilities have been trained with EV skills and more than 95% of retail partner technicians are ready to service JLR’s next generation of luxury EVs.

The company says this training is creating more opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds as EV work is often more process-oriented than traditional ICE manual labour. 

“The realisation of our Reimagine strategy is dependent on the skill of our people and a more diverse workforce brings additional strength,” says Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations at JLR. 

Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations at JLR

The JLR Reimagine strategy

JLR’s Reimagine strategy lays out a plan for the company to become a carbon net zero business by 2039.

Youtube Placeholder

There are four pillars to this strategy:

  • Modern luxury
  • Electrification
  • Sustainability
  • Enterprise

Electrification is central to the strategy. By 2030, Range Rover, Discovery and Defender collections will all offer 100% electric options and Jaguar will be entirely electric. 

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

SustainabilityJLREVMobilityUKManufacturing
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

Q&A: Kevin Dunckley, CSO at HH Global

HH Global's Kevin Dunckley on harnessing the power of tech for sustainability, prioritising learning and a moment of enlightenment in the forest

We’re LIVE: Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC

Today, Sustainability LIVE will be arriving at Climate Week NYC for a ground-breaking one-day summit

Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC - One Day to Go

In just one day, Sustainability LIVE will be extending its global events program and arriving at Climate Week NYC for a ground-breaking summit

Nucor: Women in Carbon at Climate Week NYC

Net Zero

AI's Energy Hunger: Can Data Centres Keep Pace Sustainably?

Tech & AI

One Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta

Net Zero