JLR Investing in EV Production for Sustainable Luxury

Luxury vehicles have traditionally been associated with high fuel consumption and emissions.

Modern luxury consumers are increasingly shifting to be environmentally conscious, with a growing demand for sustainable vehicles that don’t compromise on luxury performance.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced a £500m (US$668m) investment to transform its historic Halewood, UK facility in preparation for electric vehicle (EV) production.

Andrea Debbane, Director of Sustainability at JLR, says: “Reimagining JLR means looking at every facet of our business with a sustainability mindset, including the transformation of historic sites like Halewood into more sustainable ‘factories of the future’.