Dassault Systèmes & JLR: Pioneering Sustainable Luxury Cars
Software developer Dassault Systèmes and Jaguar Land Rover have signed a five-year extension to a strategic partnership that will boost sustainability and efficiency in luxury vehicle production.
The deal is the latest phase in a collaboration that will see more than 18,000 users globally utilising virtual twins to increase the efficiency of vehicle engineering and digital manufacturing, save time and reduce waste and costs.
It means JLR will continue to deploy Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which connects all stakeholders in one collaborative virtual environment, leveraging the latest technological innovations.
Digital transformation for automaker
A Dassault press release says the partnership heralds a “new era of digital transformation at the automaker that will drive improved efficiency, collaborative innovation and sustainability throughout the enterprise”.
The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support the end-to-end development of all of JLR’s modern luxury vehicles.
Dassault added: “JLR’s decision to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at this scale further confirms the role that Dassault Systèmes plays in JLR’s commitment for a good and responsible business in an industry that demands high levels of excellence and personalisation.
“JLR can leverage Dassault Systèmes’ entire portfolio of transportation and mobility industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, both on premise and on the cloud.”
Dassault said JLR’s ideation, requirements, model-based systems engineering, computer-aided design and manufacturing teams, as well as its value chain, will be connected in “one collaborative virtual environment, leveraging knowledge and know-how”.
It added: “This creates value, to enable JLR’s employees to focus on high-quality tasks as well as empower them to evolve in more advanced roles.”
Opening a new era
Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes, said: “JLR is utilising the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to enhance its virtual twin experience, creating software-defined vehicles that seamlessly integrate both hardware and software development.
“This systems engineering approach connects and integrates various disciplines, driving the development of its vehicles and ensuring excellence as demanded by luxury brands.”
Laurence added: “Our software as a service solution provides JLR teams with increased agility and the ability to access the latest technology on demand.
“After five years of partnership, we are opening a new era of collaboration beyond engineering and manufacturing through a trusted partnership, where teams from JLR and Dassault Systèmes work closely in short iterations to address JLR and its ecosystem's challenges.”
About Dassault Systèmes
Software developer Dassault Systèmes, led by Chief Executive Pascal Daloz, operates in areas including design, 3D design, 3D digital mock up, product lifecycle management, simulation, aerospace and defence, architecture, life sciences, marine and offshore, natural resources and transportation and mobility.
On its LinkedIn page, it says it is a “catalyst for human progress”, adding: “We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations.
“By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable.”
It says Dassault Systèmes “brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries”.
