Dassault Systèmes & JLR: Pioneering Sustainable Luxury Cars

Digital transformation for automaker

A Dassault press release says the partnership heralds a “new era of digital transformation at the automaker that will drive improved efficiency, collaborative innovation and sustainability throughout the enterprise”.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support the end-to-end development of all of JLR’s modern luxury vehicles.

Dassault added: “JLR’s decision to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at this scale further confirms the role that Dassault Systèmes plays in JLR’s commitment for a good and responsible business in an industry that demands high levels of excellence and personalisation.

“JLR can leverage Dassault Systèmes’ entire portfolio of transportation and mobility industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, both on premise and on the cloud.”

Dassault said JLR’s ideation, requirements, model-based systems engineering, computer-aided design and manufacturing teams, as well as its value chain, will be connected in “one collaborative virtual environment, leveraging knowledge and know-how”.

It added: “This creates value, to enable JLR’s employees to focus on high-quality tasks as well as empower them to evolve in more advanced roles.”