John Lewis Partnership: 95 Years of Sustainability

In 2023, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported the first year-long breach of the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degree warming target.

To prevent disastrous climate change, sustainable change needs to take place urgently.

With 80,000 employees and two giant retail brands, the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has the influence to make big changes in sustainability.

The partnership has big goals to reduce its environmental impact, and is showing real initiative in its actions already.

Marija Rompani, Director of Sustainability at the John Lewis Partnership, says: “The protection and restoration of nature was a personal passion of our founder.