Kearney: Strategy of the First Carbon Neutral Consultancy
The Paris Agreement’s deadlines are getting closer, and so are the lofty sustainability goals of companies around the world.
Whilst having these goals is commendable, if not achievable they won’t make the difference needed to prevent catastrophic global warming.
Global consulting firm Kearney focuses on bridging the gap between goals and action to support companies in making measurable progress.
Richard Forrest, Partner and Region Chair for Europe at Kearney, says: “At the latest count there are close to 7,000 companies setting science-based targets, committing to net zero targets by 2050 and significant cuts by 2030, across their operations and supply-chains.
“Only a very small minority of these companies have got clear plans on how to achieve this.”
Kearney: providing solutions since 1926
Headquartered in Chicago, US, Kearney covers a wide range of industries including aerospace, oil and gas, healthcare and transportation.
The company is a longstanding partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and a member of the Alliance of CEO Climate Members.
It provides pro-bono engagements with organisations that support social and racial justice, participating in more than 350 as of 2023.
Kearney has more than 5,300 employees and US$1.6bn revenue in 2022.
Kearney’s sustainability goals
The company doesn’t just help others to be more sustainable – it aims to reach net zero across its value chain by 2050 with its target verified by the SBTi.
In 2010 it became the first carbon neutral consultancy.
Kearney’s sustainability strategy focuses on four impact pillars:
- Business
- People
- Planet
- Community
Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney, says: “We have not built a big sustainability practice. We do not want to have 100 consultants doing only ‘sustainability projects’.
“Instead, we have a small team of dedicated subject matter experts, and we use that team to try and really embed sustainability in ALL projects.”
Angela is speaking at Sustainability LIVE London next month and is part of the judging panel for The Global Sustainability and ESG Awards 2024.
Founder Tom Kearney had a principle of ‘essential rightness’, which the company follows to this day.
In the near term, Kearney aims to reach 100% renewable energy use in its offices by 2025, reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030 and reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions by 30% by the same year.
Its 2023 sustainability report reads: “The biggest sustainability impact we can create is through partnering with our clients and other stakeholders in the transition to a low-carbon future.”
Driving sustainability in Kearney’s clients
Kearney is helping its clients find innovative solutions to become more sustainable.
In 2023, the company worked on more than 300 sustainability projects across five platforms:
- ESG transformation
- Net zero
- Promoting sustainability and diversity in supply chains
- Circularity
- Equitable and inclusive societies
Kearney worked alongside international nonprofit The Climate Group to develop a report identifying key barriers and opportunities for large-scale fleet electrification at national borders.
The company conducted interviews and surveys with stakeholders including shippers, 3PL providers, manufacturers and government agencies using the US-Mexico border as a first example.
The report revealed that common roadblocks include high costs and infrastructure, and charted a path toward adoption.
Kearney’s work on sustainable aviation fuel
In collaboration with the WEF, Kearney helped spearhead the Airports of Tomorrow initiative by leading work on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
This multi year initiative aims to achieve the aspirational goal of 10% SAF in the global aviation fuel mix by 2030.
Claudia Gaela, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney, says: “The aviation industry is at a crossroads.
“SAFs offer a promising path forward in reducing carbon emissions, but the industry faces challenges in scaling production sustainably and cost-effectively.”
SAF can reduce aircraft emissions by 80% and can be used in current infrastructure, making it a viable short-term solution to reduce GHG emissions.
Kearney works with numerous stakeholders to scale SAF supply in aviation, energy and public sectors in key regions globally including airports, governments and airlines.
