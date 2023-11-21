Digital ESG Health Index says companies need to be proactive

The Digital ESG Health Index is a benchmarking tool that evaluates maturity in across three areas.

Strategic thinking Technological innovation Operational adaptation

Kearney has released initial findings of the Digital ESG Health Index, with 100 organisations undertaking self assessment.

The findings show that In 2023, only 3% of organisations are classified as leaders in digital ESG. However, only 13% are lagging. This means most companies are somewhere in the middle and have at last embarked on their ESG journeys.

The report says that when it comes to strategic thinking, 92% said they have a defined ESG vision, and 86% have specific targets and metrics.

But compliance is driving this transformation rather than a proactive desire for change.

More than 85% of companies say complying with regulations and meeting reporting standards is a priority, while only 36% saw sustainability-driven business transformation as competitive advantage.

Kearney believes there are two key components to success in this context – using innovative technologies and adapting operations.

Some 61% are investing in digital solutions to enable their ESG ambitions, but that means more than a third are not ready to deliver real ESG impact.

Embrace data and AI​​​​​​​



All is not lost. Kearney suggests two ways organisations can turn this around – mining the data opportunity and embracing the transformative powers of AI.

As companies that have embarked on a digital transformation know, getting the technology in is only one part of the battle: the rest of the organisation has to adapt if the transformation is to succeed in the long term.

Kearney says reaching operational maturity rests on four factors.

1. Introducing cross-functional teams

2. Switching to agile ways of working

3. Defining clear roles and accountabilities

4. Managing data effectively