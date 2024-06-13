Should all Businesses Have a Chief Circularity Officer?

Ecore, a global recycling leader, has created a new role in the C-suite as it welcomes Shweta Srikanth as its first Chief Circularity Officer.

This isn’t a role that you will often – if ever – see in the boardroom. So why has Ecore created this seat at the table?

Ecore says: “As one of the first truly circular companies in the world, Ecore is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainable innovation. With Srikanth joining the executive team, Ecore reinforces this commitment and positions itself at the forefront of prioritising circularity as a fundamental business strategy.”

Circularity refers to systems that are self-regenerating and continuous, which creates more sustainable and efficient operations. A circular manufacturing economy is one without wasted products or materials, with refurbishment, reuse and recycling built into supply chain labour.

Does Ecore need a Chief Circularity Officer?

Dating back to 1871, Ecore is a global leader in the recycling and transformation of reclaimed rubber into innovative, performance-driven surfaces and solutions.

As a transformational rubber circularity company, Ecore has sustainability and circularity built into its foundations and vital to its core operations – the belief that rubber is an infinitely reusable material.