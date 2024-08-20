'Pass on the Bricks': LEGO Group's Call for Sustainable Play

The sustainability strategy is demonstrating how the toy can be passed on through generations when it is no longer needed.

The publicity campaign features some of the company’s most iconic sets through the decades including the first Castle from 1978, the Galaxy Explorer spaceship from 1979, and the Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship from 1989.

Since LEGO bricks were first made in 1958, their special design and ability to connect easily have kept them popular for 66 years. This design has turned LEGO into a timeless toy that can be played with in endless ways and handed down to others instead of being thrown away.