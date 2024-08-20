'Pass on the Bricks': LEGO Group's Call for Sustainable Play
The sustainability strategy is demonstrating how the toy can be passed on through generations when it is no longer needed.
The publicity campaign features some of the company’s most iconic sets through the decades including the first Castle from 1978, the Galaxy Explorer spaceship from 1979, and the Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship from 1989.
Since LEGO bricks were first made in 1958, their special design and ability to connect easily have kept them popular for 66 years. This design has turned LEGO into a timeless toy that can be played with in endless ways and handed down to others instead of being thrown away.
“LEGO bricks are designed to be played with over and over again – and we want our fans to keep them in play by passing them on when they are no longer being used,” says Annette Stube, Chief Sustainability Officer.
“The enduring value of LEGO bricks is intrinsically linked to our commitment to sustainability. By designing bricks that last for generations, we aim to inspire endless creativity and stop Lego bricks from becoming waste. And alongside encouraging fans to keep bricks in play, we are continuing to explore more ways to repurpose Lego bricks through our takeback initiatives.”
What is LEGO Replay take-back programme?
The LEGO Replay programme is an initiative that allows people to donate their used bricks so they can be passed on to children in need. Instead of throwing away old sets, you can send them back to the company, which then cleans, repackages and donates the bricks to organisations where they can be enjoyed by children who might not otherwise have access to them. The programme helps reduce waste and gives LEGO bricks a second life, benefiting both the environment and communities.
Earlier this year, the LEGO Group brought this project to the UK after it worked well in the US and Canada. It is also trying out new ways for people to trade in their used bricks, with test programmes in the US and Germany, to see how people like to give away their bricks after use.
LEGO Group sustainability progress
The company is making progress in making its products more sustainable. It is using more eco-friendly materials, introducing paper-based bags instead of plastic and working to reduce its carbon footprint throughout production.
In 2023, 18% of the resin it bought was certified as sustainable, with approximately 12% coming from renewable sources. The company has also signalled an intention to buy even more sustainable resin in 2024.
- 60% increase in spending on environmental initiatives in 2023 vs 2022
- Double environmental spend in 2025 compared to 2022
- Cut greenhouse gas emissions by 37% by 2032
- Achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
It has tested over 600 materials to find more sustainable options for LEGO bricks. Some successful examples include bio-PE, used for over 200 plant-like elements and Minifigure accessories, and arMABS, made from recycled artificial marble, found in over 500 transparent LEGO parts like lightsabers and windows.
LEGO is also developing a new material called ePOM, which combines renewable energy and CO2 from bio-waste. This material is set to be used in rigid LEGO parts, like wheel axles, starting in 2025.
