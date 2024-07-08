How LEGO Group is Pushing its Suppliers to be Sustainable

The LEGO Group has stepped up its sustainability efforts by introducing carbon-reduction targets for its suppliers to meet by 2026.

Scope 3 – emissions from the supply chain – typically contribute over 95% of companies’ emissions, but are much more difficult to drive down than Scope 1 and 2.

Part of the answer for LEGO is the new Supplier Sustainability Programme which outlines near-term targets to drive down carbon emissions in its supply chain.

The company is committed to reducing its emissions by 37% by 2032 and achieving net zero by 2050.

It said: “To achieve this requires that our suppliers take significant steps to reduce their own emissions.

“Over 99% of the LEGO Group’s total carbon emissions come from outside its own operations, largely from suppliers that provide and deliver raw materials, machines, products, and services related to LEGO products.”