Life After Oil: Will Saudi Follow Dubai's Tourism Example?

As Saudi Arabia seeks to reduce its dependence on oil and diversify its economy, the Kingdom is taking some pretty big strides in the field of sustainable tourism.

The recently opened Shebara resort, situated on the Red Sea coast, could be an indicator of a new direction for the Saudi economy, one that their neighbours in the UAE have been taking for some time now.

The state-of-the-art facilities at the resort put a big focus on sustainability and could prove to be an interesting test case for self-sustaining, eco-friendly holiday destinations in Saudi, as the nation's leaders look to plan for life after oil.