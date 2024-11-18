McDermott: What Happens to Old Oil Rigs in a Greener Future?

The Harriet Alpha platform, positioned offshore Western Australia, is entering the final chapter of its operational saga under the guidance of Santos.

The Australian oil and gas producer has drafted in McDermott, an antipodean engineering firm, to decommission the rig. McDermott will handle all aspects of this process, from final removal and disposal of the platform and its various components.

This project is indicative of a shift towards greener practices, not only in terms of the energy transition, but in terms of waste conscientiousness too.

In this process, the remit of McDermott is going to cover more than just pulling apart old structures. Each step of the project will be made with an eye on environmental impacts, from transport to the repurposing of old materials.

