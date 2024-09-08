McKinsey: Energy Transition Faces Challenges

Research from the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) shows that despite considerable progress in the energy transition, it still faces challenges.

The study reveals that only 10% of the necessary physical assets for a net-zero future have been deployed, showing urgent need for accelerated action in the sustainability sector.

The MGI research, which spans seven domains requiring physical transformation — including power, industry and mobility — provides a sobering assessment of the current state of the energy transition.

Tiago Devesa, a Senior Fellow at MGI, explains: "We wanted to flip the paradigm in this report and focus on the physical realities—the nuts and bolts — in the here and now.