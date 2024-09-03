McKinsey: How to Decarbonise Healthcare through APIs

The life sciences and healthcare sector is crucial for human health, but it's also responsible for around 5% of global carbon emissions.

Reducing these emissions is essential.

A significant portion of pharmaceutical emissions come from the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which are the key ingredients in medicines.

About 70% of APIs are made from chemicals derived from fossil fuels, leading to high carbon emissions.

A survey from McKinsey shows that while many API manufacturers have set goals to reduce their emissions, only a few have detailed plans to achieve these goals.

Maria Cheryl Fernandez, Partner at McKinsey & Co, says: “This is a significant challenge that many companies in the industry face, and we are committed to finding sustainable solutions.”