Meet Uber’s New Head of Sustainability, Rebecca Tinucci

Rebecca said in a Linkedin post upon leaving Telsa: “I’m incredibly proud to have spent the last six+ years working at Tesla. Over this time, I had countless opportunities to ask team members 'why do you work here?' The answer I always received, with shocking consistency and almost as a chorus of dogged voices, was ‘the mission.’

“You work at Tesla because you hope to have at least a small impact on our collective future - aspirationally, to leave the world better for our children and grandchildren and their children and grandchildren - by accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. And that mission is too important to allow any distractions.

“So, to my Tesla family who remains: Ignore the distractions, put your heads down and do the difficult job of getting back to work. You have my unwavering support and I will proudly watch you carry the torch forward!

“To the Charging team: Do not let anyone take away the pride you had just days ago for what we built together. We achieved every result that was asked of us, even the seemingly impossible ones, and with that changed the future of the industry.

“As for me, I’m looking forward to spending some much overdue time with my young children, endlessly supportive husband Alex Tinucci, and other friends and family. And then, since everyone knows I can’t sit still, finding a new adventure where I can again dedicate myself to leaving our world better for future generations.”

That adventure? Uber.

The comments of the post are full of incredible support for Rebecca, many coming from ex-colleagues. Her attitude seems incredibly positive – infectiously so.

Things are looking incredibly positive for her impact at Uber.

