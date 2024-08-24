Uber, GM, Google & the Saudi Autonomous Mobility Revolution

Transport accounts for about 20% of global carbon emissions, but autonomous mobility holds the potential to reduce this.

Optimised travel routes and patterns, reduced vehicle production and improving public transport are just a few of the ways it could make a huge impact.

While autonomous technologies have come a long way, there are still hurdles to widespread implementation.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released a report looking at autonomous mobility in Saudi Arabia, acting as a regulatory sandbox for new systems.

Sebastian Buckup, Head of Network and Partnerships and Member of the Executive Committee at WEF, says: “As we navigate through the advancements of the 21st century, integrating autonomous mobility into our global transport systems stands out as a pivotal development.