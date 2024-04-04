Diverse leadership across technology, investments, and EVs

“In my career spanning more than three decades and several industries, companies, and continents, Snap is the place I enjoyed most”

Uber has appointed Oona King, the former Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Snap, as its new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. King, with over two decades of experience in diversity and inclusion roles, has worked at major organizations such as Channel 4, YouTube, Google, and the British Parliament.

During her tenure at Snap, King focused on improving gender and racial diversity within the company, launching initiatives like "The Black Creator Accelerator." At Uber, King aims to expand opportunities and pathways into tech, driven by her passion for civil rights.

Joining Uber allows King to develop further opportunities for teams that work to deliver an exceptional service that also enables greater mobility to the masses. She was drawn to Uber because of its commitment to civil rights, which the company shares as a key social component of its sustainability strategy. King also has a crucial role of reinstating the importance of diversity and inclusion in the team due to previous negative response to Uber’s previous CDIO.