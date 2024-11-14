Microsoft: Sustainability Supports Business Longevity

The Longevity Key for Business research paper is the result of a joint effort and collaboration between PwC Germany, Microsoft and the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford.

The report highlights organisations that are utilising their ESG data and AI to reach sustainability goals and current net zero targets.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft explains: “While the world will need to reach net zero, those of us who can afford to move faster and go further should do so.”