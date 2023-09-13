Top 10 Strategies for Decarbonisation

To combat climate change, some of the world’s largest companies have set decarbonisation strategies to reduce their environmental impact. These strategies involve transitioning to renewable energy sources, enhancing energy efficiency across sectors, electrifying transportation, implementing carbon pricing mechanisms and investing in carbon capture technologies, to name a few.

In doing so, these measures curb greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate global warming and build a more sustainable and resilient future for our planet. Although decarbonisation requires collaborative efforts at all levels of society, some of the world’s biggest companies implemented strategies to ensure they’re making a positive impact.

ICF – a global advisory and technology services provider – believes that achieving its decarbonisation goals requires a firm grasp of current emissions while assessing the requirements that need to be adhered to, what needs to be achieved, and how well various solutions can get you there. To achieve this, the business offers a deep dive into multiple sectors, carbon accounting, and costs and benefits assessments that serve as the basis for actionable strategies.