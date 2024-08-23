NatWest and British Gas to Decarbonise 1,000 UK Homes

NatWest Group reports that to achieve the energy demand reductions needed in UK buildings, one million homes need to be treated with insulation measures annually by 2030.

Retrofitting to make buildings more sustainable can be expensive, reaching up to £35k (US$45.8k) for an average UK home.

NatWest and British Gas have joined a consortium to retrofit 1000 social housing homes, aiming to serve as a blueprint to make retrofitting simpler and cheaper for landlords.

“It is fantastic to see this project moving forward,” says Marcos Navarro, Director & Sustainability Lead at NatWest Group.