NatWest: How to Accelerate Energy Efficiency in Buildings

NatWest Group is a giant in banking, serving over 19 million customers.

With so much influence it has the potential to make an enormous impact in the pursuit of sustainability.

NatWest Group’s August 2024 report on accelerating energy efficiency in the built environment provides a range of actionable insights alongside showing the benefits it can bring.

Marcos Navarro, Director and Sustainability Lead for Real Estate & Housing Finance at NatWest Group, says: “This report pinpoints eight opportunities for action to reduce total UK energy demand across domestic and commercial buildings.