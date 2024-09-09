NetApp & Aston Martin F1 Flag Up Data Waste on Amazon Prime

Data: a very big problem

The documentary reveals that by next year we will generate an estimated 175 zettabytes (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 bytes) of data annually.

By 2030 we could create a Yottabyte (one, with 24 zeros) of data, which

is equivalent to each person on Earth carrying approximately 500 iPhones.

Today’s data centres are already consuming 2% of the world’s electricity, a figure that is expected to quadruple by 2030.

Growing demand for technologies like AI, virtualisation, IoT and cloud computing are fueling an explosion in the quantity and the types of data being generated.

In the corporate world, sectors like aviation illustrate this surge, with a single transatlantic flight generating hundreds of gigabytes of data.

Ian Khan, host of The Futurist, says: “It has been an educational experience to discover the sheer scale of the challenge when it comes to sustainable data storage and the urgency of a solution.”