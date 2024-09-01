Deloitte: Only 15% of Companies Report on Scope 3 Emissions

There’s no question about it – Scope 3 emissions can be tricky to tackle.

They can contribute up to 95% of a company’s total emissions, but as they are not produced by the company it’s difficult to have full visibility of their impact.

Research from Deloitte shows that while 74% of companies disclose their Scope 1 emissions, a mere 15% report on Scope 3.

This gap represents a huge blind spot in emissions.

Deloitte’s 2024 Sustainability Action Report explores the state of ESG reporting and the tangible benefits of becoming more sustainable.

“In the rapidly changing ESG landscape, we’ve seen considerable strides among businesses,” says Kristen Sullivan, Audit & Assurance Partner for Sustainability and ESG Services at Deloitte.