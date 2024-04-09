How EY Helps Extreme E Racing to be ‘Sustainable Beacon’

“It is timely to reflect on the Season 2 Sustainability Report, which EY teams were again proud to be entrusted to coordinate and support.

“The findings clearly show that the series is going from strength to strength, not only in delivering exemplary sustainability outcomes, but representing a beacon of positive progress to all industries.”

Footprint shrinks, audience grows

Alejandro Agag, CEO and Founder, Extreme E, said: “The report illustrates how Extreme E is leading the way as an action-based test bed for innovation and progress beyond the series.

“We have once again consistently achieved the lowest carbon footprint in motorsport in front of a TV audience that grew by 30% – reaching 135m viewers during Season 2 and continuing to grow its circle of influence.

“At the same time, we have seen our gender equal sporting format make significant gains.”

He added: “But the biggest successes come from collaboration; this is no longer just Extreme E’s crusade and EY, together with the rest of our partner cohort, are passionate contributors to our bold mission.”

