How EY Helps Extreme E Racing to be ‘Sustainable Beacon’
EY’s partnership with racing series Extreme E is paying off, with its second sustainability report revealing its season finale was 100% powered by renewables.
Extreme E has also maintained its carbon-neutral status, with all 9,045 tonnes of its CO2 offset by buying Verified Carbon Standard environmental certificates for two deforestation programmes in Brazil’s Amazon.
Throughout Season 3, Extreme E collaborated with EY to develop a comprehensive Outcome Measurement Framework (OMF) for Extreme E’s Legacy Programme partners.
EY held interviews with Legacy Programme partners to obtain data that informed the OMFs for each programme.
The sustainability report says: “This exercise was invaluable as it uncovered opportunities to improve data collection processes and empowered organisations to develop reporting procedures that are contextually relevant to programme objectives.”
Accelerating towards no-carbon racing?
Extreme E is a racing series that features a gender-equal team structure and aims to draw up the blueprint for ‘green sporting and entertainment events on a global scale’.
It maintained the carbon-neutral status it established from the outset and continued to race electric vehicles only.
It also:
- Achieved an 8.2% decrease in overall carbon footprint across Season 3
- Closed the gender equality gap by 26%
- Refurbished the St Helena (the ship that transports the vehicles from race to race) to boost its energy efficiency
- Increased the energy output produced from green hydrogen fuel through a new ENOWA Hydrogen Fuel Cell System, which accounted for 30% of the series’ energy needs in 2023 (up from 5-10% in Season 2)
- Grew its use of flexible solar panel systems, which now account for up to 20% of the series’ energy.
Together in electric dreams
Dr Matthew Bell, EY Global Climate Change and Sustainability Services Leader, said: “It is an honour to be named Extreme E's Official Sustainability Partner for 2023, reinforcing a shared ambition to highlight urgent issues surrounding climate change.”
“It is timely to reflect on the Season 2 Sustainability Report, which EY teams were again proud to be entrusted to coordinate and support.
“The findings clearly show that the series is going from strength to strength, not only in delivering exemplary sustainability outcomes, but representing a beacon of positive progress to all industries.”
Footprint shrinks, audience grows
Alejandro Agag, CEO and Founder, Extreme E, said: “The report illustrates how Extreme E is leading the way as an action-based test bed for innovation and progress beyond the series.
“We have once again consistently achieved the lowest carbon footprint in motorsport in front of a TV audience that grew by 30% – reaching 135m viewers during Season 2 and continuing to grow its circle of influence.
“At the same time, we have seen our gender equal sporting format make significant gains.”
He added: “But the biggest successes come from collaboration; this is no longer just Extreme E’s crusade and EY, together with the rest of our partner cohort, are passionate contributors to our bold mission.”
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand